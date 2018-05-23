FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — A Utah sheriff’s office is under criminal investigation after an audit found it mishandled more than $126,000.

The Standard-Examiner reports the Davis County Sheriff’s Office was reviewed by county auditors who found that the funds “were exposed to risk of loss, fraud and inaccurate accounting.”

According to audit report, many of the problems stemmed from the sheriff’s office’s installation in February of an electronic kiosk system, which allows people to deposit money for jail inmates to buy personal items.

The audit documented instances of some inmates receiving extra amounts and of some transactions that were mistakenly voided or mishandled.

Sheriff Todd Richardson was not immediately available for comment Monday.

County Clerk-Auditor Curtis Koch says he believes there was “neglect on multiple levels.”

