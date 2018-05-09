COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state auditor is releasing his latest audit of Ohio’s largest online charter school, which closed in January while challenging how the state tallied student participation to determine the e-school should repay nearly $80 million in public funding.

Auditor Dave Yost planned Thursday to release his 2016-17 financial audit for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. Yost’s office says work on the audit included considering a former ECOT technology employee’s claims that the e-school intentionally inflated attendance figures tied to its state funding.

ECOT’s former spokesman has dismissed those allegations as mostly “made-up.”

Yost’s office had delayed the audit’s release by more than a week, saying it needed to incorporate additional information received about the funding of ECOT advertising attacking Ohio’s effort to recoup money from the e-school.