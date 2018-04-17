WASHINGTON (AP) — An audit says school officials in Washington, D.C. failed to collect some tuition they were owed from nonresident students who attend public schools.
The Washington Post reports D.C. Inspector General Daniel W. Lucas released the audit Tuesday.
In most of the 67 residency-fraud investigations Lewis examined, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education settled its cases for “much less than the full tuition due” and was unable to provide auditors with records of its investigation.
51 of 79 nonresident students could continue attending district schools free because the agency didn’t alert school administrators that their parents or guardians defaulted on tuition payments.
Auditors found, among other things, that the district is owed at least $551,000 in tuition from the families of students who live outside the district.
