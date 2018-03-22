BALTIMORE (AP) — A new audit of how Baltimore manages the millions of dollars if receives in state and federal grants has found the city cannot account for how those dollars were spent — again.

The Baltimore Sun reports the city has struggled with tracking grant money for years, and that officials have pledged to fix the problem each time a new examination shows the problem persists. City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young says the grant management problems should have been fixed by now.

City Auditor Audrey Askew told Baltimore’s spending panel Wednesday that the city hasn’t been able to establish accurate balance of grant accounts, which could cost the city its grant funding.

The city receives nearly $448 million in grants that make up about 16 percent of its budget.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com