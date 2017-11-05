LOS ANGELES (AP) — A bidding war resulted in a $700,000 price tag for a Prince guitar — the highest price ever paid for one of the late icon’s guitars, according to Julien’s Auctions.
The blue teal “Cloud” guitar went far above the $60,000 to $80,000 expected at the Saturday auction. The guitar was one of several items up for sale by rock legends.
A Michael Jackson black and white rhinestone glove sold for $102,000 while a red snakeskin jacket in the mold of the one he wore in his “Beat It” video sold for $118,000. A MTV Video Music Award Moonman won by Kurt Cobain went for $62,500; a Nehru shirt worn by Jimmy Hendrix sold for $106,000, and handwritten lyrics to David Bowie’s “Starman” was sold for $81,000.
___
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s millionaire mayoral candidates say they know what it’s like to struggle
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- WSU police recommend felony charges against USC football player who tackled fan
- Instant analysis: First impressions from Washington's second straight rout of Oregon
- Not even a quack: Washington crushes rival Ducks in record-breaking win
Online:
http://www.juliensauctions.com