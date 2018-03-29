AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn University in Alabama has officially installed its new president.
News outlets report that Steven Leath was installed as the university’s 19th president Thursday.
He was hired in March 2017 and succeeds Jay Gogue, who held the post since July 2007 before retiring last summer.
Leath says Auburn intends to hire over 500 tenure-track faculty by 2022. He says that transformational hiring plan will facilitate will facilitate scholarship growth, improve faculty-student ratios and enhance their partnership capabilities.
Leath says they recently completed the most successful fundraising campaign for a university in the history of Alabama.
Leath says sources for funding new facilities and expanding existing ones will be considered a collaboration with their development partners and Gov. Kay Ivey, who was in attendance and is an Auburn graduate.