SALVO, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys involved in a lawsuit over the power outage last summer on two Outer Banks islands will speak with the public about a multi-million settlement in the case.
The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports an attorney will speak Tuesday at the Chicamacomico Fire Station in Salvo on Hatteras Island. On Wednesday, two attorneys will be at the Ocracoke Community Center on Ocracoke Island.
On July 27, a crew with the PCL Civil Constructors of Raleigh accidentally cut the only electric power cable leading to Hatteras Island while working on the new $250 million Bonner Bridge.
Mandatory evacuations of visitors cost shop owners thousands in revenue. Visitors lost money because they had to leave rented beach homes early.
A federal class-action claim was settled for more than $10 million.
