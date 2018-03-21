JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Attorneys are fighting over evidence one month before a Utah man is scheduled to face trial in the death of his wife on an Alaska cruise last summer.

In court documents, attorneys for Kenneth Manzanares say law enforcement obtained search warrants for blood from Manzanares. They say they want to ensure that there is enough of a sample left for them to test if they choose.

Prosecutors, in response, say they were told a lab would have to use all the blood collected from Manzanares for drug and alcohol tests and suggested the sides jointly pick a lab and share the results.

Few details have been released surrounding the death of Manzanares’ wife, Kristy, last July, including any alleged motive. Court documents say Kristy Manzanares suffered severe head wounds.

The trial is scheduled to start April 23.