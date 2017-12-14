DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Attorneys representing a man charged with killing his 13-year-old son in southwestern Colorado have asked the court for more time to examine the thousands of documents related to the case.

The Durango Herald reports the status conference in Durango on Thursday was the first court appearance in 96 days for 55-year-old Mark Redwine.

Redwine was indicted earlier this year on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. Redwine is suspected of killing Dylan Redwine in November 2012.

His public defender John Moran told the court they were was still looking through the documents that took the state more than 4 years to compile.

Redwine is scheduled for a second status conference in mid-April. He has denied any involvement in his son’s death.

___

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com