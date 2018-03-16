SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Attorneys for a Mexican man acquitted of murder in a San Francisco shooting that helped fuel the U.S. immigration debate are seeking a court order for documents to help them argue his U.S. gun charges are vindictive.

Federal prosecutors charged Jose Ines Garcia Zarate with two counts of illegal gun possession in November after jurors found him not guilty of the 2015 killing of Kate Steinle.

The San Francisco sheriff’s department released Garcia Zarate from jail several weeks before the shooting despite a federal request to detain him.

Garcia Zarate’s attorneys, J. Tony Serra and Maria Belyi, said in a court filing Tuesday that his federal prosecution is an attempt to punish him for his acquittal in state court.

The court filing was first reported by Courthouse News.