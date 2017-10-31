NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Attorneys in the bribery trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez are arguing over what legal instructions the jury will hear from the judge before deliberating.

They gathered Tuesday with the jury not present.

The trial is in its ninth week, and jurors could hear closing arguments from both sides on Wednesday or Thursday. But before that happens, they will be instructed by the judge on the specifics of the law.

The jury instructions are considered a particularly important phase of the trial because the definition of official bribery was altered by a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year that overturned the conviction of former Republican Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.

Menendez, a Democrat, is charged with taking gifts from a wealthy donor in exchange for political influence.