FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Attorneys for a man charged in a fatal shooting on the Northern Arizona University campus are asking a judge to delay the trial.

Steven Jones is set to be retried on murder and other charges July 10.

Defense attorney Bruce Griffen recently filed a motion requesting that it be pushed back, citing an unresolved conflict of interest allegation.

The request comes as the State Bar of Arizona investigates a complaint against Griffen and co-counsel Ryan Stevens.

Jones has said he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot 20-year-old Colin Brough and wounded three others on the Flagstaff campus in 2015.

Prosecutors say Jones was the aggressor.

A jury in Jones’ first trial deadlocked on charges.