DALLAS (AP) — Attorneys for a former Baylor University student accused of rape have broken their silence after a judge accepted a plea deal allowing the former fraternity president to avoid serving jail time or register as a sex offender.

Attorneys Mark Daniel and Tim Moore say the court statement Monday by the woman who accused Jacob Walter Anderson was “riddled with distortions and misrepresentations.” They say that people at a fraternity party where she says Anderson assaulted her witnessed them “kissing passionately.” They also say her claim that she was choked is “absolutely contrary” to evidence. Their statements were first reported Tuesday in the Waco Tribune-Herald.

The woman has sharply criticized both the judge and prosecutors and the plea deal has sparked an uproar. A spokesman for the woman’s family said the comments from Anderson’s attorneys are untrue.