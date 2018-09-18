JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A federal judge says it will take some time to decide a lawsuit brought against the City and Borough of Juneau by the cruise ship industry.

The Juneau Empire reports attorneys for the Cruise Lines International Association and Juneau argued their cases Tuesday before U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland in the lawsuit that claims taxes were misused.

The association sued Juneau in April 2016, claiming it used marine passenger fees and port development fees for projects that did not directly benefit the ships visiting the city.

The association claims Juneau violated the Tonnage Clause of the U.S. Constitution that prohibits states from charging for a vessel’s cargo without providing a service to the boat.

Juneau officials say the funds have been only used in projects that serve cruise passengers.

