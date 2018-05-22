DENVER (AP) — A Colorado city has settled a federal lawsuit accusing a police sergeant of throwing a woman to the ground and stomping on her head outside a hospital where her boyfriend was treated for a gunshot wound.

According to the lawsuit OyZhana Williams filed in September, the Aurora Police officers involved were not wearing body cameras but the struggle was captured on hospital surveillance video.

Aurora’s city attorney Mike Hyman says in a statement that the city settled to avoid the cost of expensive legal action and did not admit liability.

Williams’ attorney Adam Frank says she will receive $335,000 in the settlement.

The suit says Williams was jailed for 8 days on charges of assaulting an officer but surveillance video shows another officer’s affidavit leading to her arrest was misleading.