BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland defense attorney and former Washington County district attorney walked out on his client and resigned in protest during a hearing.

The Bulletin reports that 72-year-old Scott Upham was representing Dylan Todd Sullivan on Wednesday, who is accused of misconduct with La Pine High School students.

Upham had subpoenaed six local officials, including the Deschutes County district attorney, and began arguing that Judge Randy Miller was unqualified to hear the case.

Upham grew agitated with the judge, said he would resign and left the courthouse — leaving Sullivan behind.

The newspaper says Upham’s court filings alleged a conspiracy by law enforcement officials to fabricate and withhold evidence in the case.

Upham served as elected district attorney for Washington County for 20 years before going into private practice.

