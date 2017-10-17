CINCINNATI (AP) — An attorney has set a new deadline for his threatened lawsuit against Ohio State University over a demand it allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.

Attorney Kyle Bristow said Tuesday he wants by 5 p.m. local time Friday an “unequivocal and unconditional assertion” Ohio State will let his client rent a room for Spencer’s appearance.

The University of Cincinnati was faced with a similar deadline last week and said Spencer would be allowed to hold an event there. Meanwhile, Ohio State said it couldn’t accommodate a Spencer event as requested on Nov. 15 for safety reasons but would decide whether viable alternatives exist by the end of this week.

Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson says the university has nothing to add to last week’s response.