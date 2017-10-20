PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An attorney suspended from practicing law for three years because of misconduct has had his license reinstated.

The Rhode Island Supreme Court on Friday granted a petition for reinstatement from William F. Holt, whose law license was suspended in 2014.

The court found then that Holt had pursued a win-at-all costs strategy in several divorce cases, leading him to disregard many procedural and ethical rules along the way. Among the misconduct they found was a persistent pattern of deceiving judges.

In Friday’s decision, the court said that reinstating Holt gave them pause, but that he appears to have accepted responsibility and to be remorseful.

As part of the terms, Holt’s practice will be monitored for two years by another attorney.