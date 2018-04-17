MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s top public defender says he thinks the teenager accused of planning a school shooting that led to changes in the state’s gun laws should be released following a bail hearing.
Jack Sawyer is due in court Tuesday.
The 18-year-old Sawyer has been held without bail since being arrested in February on charges that include attempted aggravated murder.
Last week, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled Sawyer’s actions in planning a shooting at the Fair Haven Union High School didn’t meet the legal definition of an attempt, so it sent the case back to the lower court for a bail hearing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry
Defender General Matthew Valerio, who oversees public defenders, says bail is designed to ensure a suspect appears in court, and Sawyer should be released.
The prosecutor’s office would not comment on what might take place at the hearing.