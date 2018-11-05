NEW YORK (AP) — A defense lawyer told a jury at a New York City terrorism trial that a Bangladeshi immigrant was only trying to kill himself when he set off a pipe bomb in the subway.

Attorney Amy Gallicchio said Monday Akayed Ullah opposed American policies regarding Muslims in the Middle East when he strapped a bomb to his chest and went to a Times Square-area station last Dec. 11.

But she says he only intended to kill himself when he set off the bomb in a pathway linking the subway to the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan.

The bomb fizzled. Prosecutors say he wanted to maim or kill commuters. Gallicchio says it was not a terror attack.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.