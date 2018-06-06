MESA, Ariz. (AP) — An attorney for an Arizona man whose beating by police was caught on camera says the Mesa Police Department officers should be suspended and disciplined.

Four officers are on leave while the department investigates the May 23 incident in which three officers are seen punching the man, who does not appear to resist arrest. The video is from an apartment complex surveillance camera.

Attorney Benjamin Taylor says his client was not a threat and had already been searched when police started punching him.

Mesa police say officers were responding to a call from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her apartment. The man who was punched was not the suspect.

A spokesman said the department would later release video captured by cameras worn by the officers, as well as more details.