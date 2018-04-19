NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans lawyer has died more than five years after a robber’s gunfire left him partially paralyzed and unable to speak.

Authorities told New Orleans media that 58-year-old Sandy Kaynor died early Thursday. Authorities said he died as a result of the shooting. However, the coroner has not yet classified the death.

New Orleans district attorney said in a news release it’s too early to determine if the attackers will face new charges following Kaynor’s death.

Kaynor was shot in his driveway in October 2012. Three gang members who ranged in age from 16 to 20 were convicted in the case. Two also were convicted in connection with the killing of a college student weeks later.

One is serving a life sentence. The others are serving decades-long prison terms.