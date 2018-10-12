OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An attorney for a suspended Oklahoma City high school football coach says his client knew nothing about the alleged assault of a teenage boy by four other players in a locker room.
The Oklahoman reports Corey Russell was placed on leave following the Sept. 28 attack at Putnam City West High School.
A campus police report alleges three students held the boy while a fourth penetrated him with a broom handle. Attorney Joe White says Russell wasn’t in the locker room when it happened.
The teens claimed it’s a team tradition. Criminal charges are being considered.
White says Russell took over the football program last year and “would never tolerate this.”
A 2017 Associated Press investigation examining sexual violence among students found teammate-on-teammate assaults occurred in all types of sports.
___
Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com