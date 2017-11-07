LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An attorney for the Kentucky man charged with assaulting U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says he met with U.S. Capitol Police representatives to discuss security matters following the attack involving the longtime neighbors.
Attorney Matt Baker said Tuesday Capitol Police needed assurances there would not be any further security issues for the Kentucky lawmaker and his family.
Paul suffered five broken ribs in the attack that stunned the Bowling Green community.
Police charged 59-year-old Rene Boucher with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault with a minor injury following Friday’s incident. Records show he was released from jail on a $7,500 bond.
A judge ordered Boucher to have no contact with Paul or his family.
Baker has dismissed political differences as a reason for the dispute, but he and others have refused to discuss specifics about the cause.