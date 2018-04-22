GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal authorities are asking for more time before seeking an indictment against a Maryland man accused of secretly recording dozens of children at his home and at a local gymnastics center.

In a court filing Saturday, prosecutors also are seeking the postponement of this week’s preliminary hearing for 54-year-old Jonathan Oldale of Chevy Chase, who is charged with producing child pornography.

Court papers indicate that the attorneys want to discuss a possible plea deal before an indictment is filed, and that it will take time for Oldale’s attorney to review the evidence and consult with him.

Montgomery County police launched an investigation last year after being called to Silver Stars Gymnastics and Fitness in Silver Spring, where an employee found a camera hidden inside a backpack in a restroom.