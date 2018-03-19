AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A lawyer for laid-off prison workers said Monday he’s growing impatient over Gov. Paul LePage’s delayed response to a judge’s conclusion that he lacked authority to empty a prison in eastern Maine.

Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy ruled last week that LePage didn’t have authority to shutter Downeast Correctional Facility last month, but she stopped short of ordering all of the inmates to be returned.

The judge left it up to the Department of Corrections to determine staffing and the number of inmates.

The governor was supposed to meet with Corrections Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick Monday to discuss the ruling and the next step.

But attorney David Webbert said the administration shouldn’t have waited to discuss the order, which became public on Thursday.

He said he’s going back to court if the Downeast Correctional Facility isn’t reopened immediately. Webbert said the governor has no excuse not to reopen the prison, whose funding runs out in June.

“That whole problem was created because he illegally closed the facility,” Webbert said. “You don’t usually break the law and use that as an excuse to keep breaking the law.”

Neither the governor’s office nor Fitzpatrick’s office responded to requests for comment Monday.

The House voted 83-53 Thursday to extend funding for a year but failed to reach a two-thirds threshold for emergency legislation.

The minimum-security prison has long been on the state’s chopping block as supporters argue the facility provides jobs and free prison labor to the surrounding rural community. The prison with a capacity of about 150 beds has an annual state budget of about $5 million.

This story has been corrected to show the ruling became public on Thursday, not Friday.