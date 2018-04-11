PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island attorney general’s office is arguing to the state Supreme Court Wednesday that it has no obligation to defend a state trooper who assaulted an imprisoned man.

The Providence Journal reports the Attorney General Peter Kilmartin’s office wants no part in defending Trooper James Donnelly-Taylor, who admitted to assaulting Lionel Monsanto in a cell block at Lincoln State Police barracks in 2014 after arresting him.

The attorney general’s office attorney Rebecca T. Partington said in court that the office is not required by the collective-bargaining agreement to represent Donnelly-Taylor or pay for his defense in a lawsuit brought by Monsanto. Donnelly-Taylor has been on injured on duty leave since February 2017.

