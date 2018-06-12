COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has been forced into a runoff for the Republican nomination.

Wilson will take on state Rep. Todd Atwater in the runoff June 26.

Wilson nearly won the nomination outright, but fell just over 1 percentage point short in unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary.

Atwater hammered Wilson on ethics, saying he tried to stop the prosecution of a political consultant he once used after giving the case to a different prosecutor.

Wilson says no attorney general has ever fought corruption as hard as he has.

The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Constance Anastopoulo in November’s election.