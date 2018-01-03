SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Attorney General Marty Jackley will ask South Dakota lawmakers to impose harsher penalties for methamphetamine dealing and manufacturing, require disclosure of data breaches to affected state residents and change human trafficking laws.

Jackley will unveil his priorities Wednesday for the upcoming 2018 legislative session, which starts next week and runs until late March.

The bills would also clarify sex offender registration requirements and enact tougher consequences for drug dealers whose product kills another person.

Jackley and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem are Republicans competing to succeed GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who can’t run again because of term limits.

The Republican primary election is in June after what is expected to be an intense campaign. State Senate Democratic leader Billie Sutton has also entered the 2018 race.