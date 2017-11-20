BELMONT, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s attorney general is going to discuss his office’s findings in the fatal shooting of a man who got into a confrontation with a police officer at a gas station in Belmont in September.

The briefing Tuesday by Gordon MacDonald at the Belmont Corner Meeting House will include video from the gas station and police audio recordings from the Sept. 30 incident.

Last month, investigators said 46-year-old Joseph Mazzitelli died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had fired his weapon at least once. The officer also fired shots. The medical examiner’s office said Mazzitelli suffered two additional gunshot wounds.