ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has threatened legal action against the University of New Mexico if it doesn’t improve its cooperation with his office’s investigation.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that in a letter sent Monday, Balderas said his investigation launched last May has been met with resistance from the institution.

Allegations began last year at a golf junket in Scotland, where the university is accused of having spent about $25,000 in public funds to pay private donor expenses.

In February, the suspension of the university’s head football coach broadened the investigation to include a look at how officials handle cases of illegal discrimination or retaliation against those who report sexual misconduct.

Requests for comment from university President Garnett Stokes and Board of Regents President Rob Doughty were not immediately returned.

