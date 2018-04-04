BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general says companies growing or distributing medical marijuana are not subject to the state’s law banning corporate farming.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s opinion is in response to an inquiry by state health officer Mylynn Tufte about how the law would apply. The state’s anti-corporate farming law includes horticulture in its definition. The Bismarck Tribune reports Stenehjem says although medical marijuana will be grown using horticultural techniques, there’s nothing in the law that requires a compassion center to be located on farmland.

Compassion centers include two medical marijuana manufacturing facilities and eight dispensaries.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com