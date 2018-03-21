SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s opponents are accusing him of being too “obsessed” with fighting the Trump administration.

Republicans Steven Bailey and Eric Early and Democrat Dave Jones debated Wednesday. Becerra was not there due to what his office said was a scheduling conflict. He was in Washington on Tuesday for a Supreme Court case, and his office didn’t immediately comment on whether he was still there at the time of the debate.

The primary is June 5.

Jones said Becerra’s focus on Trump means he’s not doing enough to take on oil companies, seize guns from people who shouldn’t have them and tackle the opioid crisis.

The Republicans, meanwhile, accused Becerra of being soft on immigration and crime and criticized his battle against the Trump administration’s proposed border wall.