HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s attorney general is defending the state’s anti-intimidation law against a neo-Nazi website publisher’s claims that the statute is unconstitutional.
Tim Fox filed a motion Monday to intervene in a civil lawsuit filed by Tanya Gersh of Whitefish alleging Andrew Anglin violated the state law by publishing her personal contact information and encouraging readers of The Daily Stormer to carry out an anti-Semitic “troll storm” against her.
Anglin argues the statute violates his free speech rights.
The lawsuit argues Anglin urged readers to “take action” against Gersh, alleging she and other Jewish residents of Whitefish harassed the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer into selling commercial property.
Gersh said she agreed to help Sherry Spencer sell the property amid talk of a protest outside the building.