Nation & WorldNation & World Politics Attorney General Cynthia Coffman fails to qualify for Colorado Republican gubernatorial primary. Originally published April 14, 2018 at 3:40 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Attorney General Cynthia Coffman fails to qualify for Colorado Republican gubernatorial primary. The Associated Press Next StoryActivist party backs Cynthia Nixon in NY governor’s race Previous StoryCourt rejects appeal of man convicted of killing infant son