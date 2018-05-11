COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general has certified a petition for another proposed ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.
The initiative would allow Ohioans age 21 or older to possess, grow, use, sell and share marijuana in the state.
The petition language certified by Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine on Thursday would keep the state’s medical marijuana program in place.
The petition now goes to the bipartisan Ohio Ballot Board, which must decide whether the measure contains one or multiple ballot issues.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
Supporters would then need to gather at least 305,591 signatures of registered Ohio voters to put the issue on the ballot. Organizers are aiming for the 2019 ballot.
Voters defeated a recreational marijuana initiative in 2015.