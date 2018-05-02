PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general says his office will lead the investigation into a fatal police shooting in Box Elder.

Marty Jackley’s office says Box Elder police responded to a call for service Wednesday about 1:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time. Officers went to a mobile home in Valley Village.

Authorities say the situation escalated resulting in an officer fatally shooting a 44-year-old man who died at the scene. Officials did not provide details on what specifically happened.

The Division of Criminal Investigation in the AG’s office will investigate and issue a report expected within 30 days.

The sheriffs’ offices in Pennington County and Meade are assisting in this investigation.