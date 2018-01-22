BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general is applauding a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that recognizes federal district courts as the forum to hear legal challenges to an Obama administration rule aimed at protecting small streams and wetlands from development and pollution.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem led a coalition of 12 states that obtained the first preliminary injunction against the “Waters of the U.S. Rule” in 2015 in North Dakota, arguing it would greatly and unlawfully expand the federal government’s authority over states’ land and water and the ability to control pollution.

The rule has never taken effect because of lawsuits and is now under review by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Stenehjem says he’ll ask the federal district court to resume North Dakota’s case as soon as possible now that the jurisdiction issue has been resolved.