VINITA, Okla. (AP) — An attorney for a man accused of the 1999 deaths of an Oklahoma couple and the disappearance of two 16-year-old girls wants the mother of one of the teens to turn over notes from a private investigation she conducted.

Attorney Gretchen Mosley requested the notes Monday during the first court appearance of 66-year-old Ronnie Dean Busick, who faces four counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

Authorities say Danny and Kathy Freeman of Craig County were shot to death on Dec. 30, 1999. Officials say friends Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman disappeared the same day and were never found. Lauria had spent the night at the Freemans’ home.

A motion filed by Mosley says the investigative notes compiled by Lorene Bible, Lauria Bible’s mother, could be used to question witnesses.