OGDEN, Utah (AP) — An appellate attorney is out of a job after speaking publicly about a lack of funding in a death penalty case.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports defense attorney Samuel Newton, who is based in Montana but had a contract in Weber County to represent death row inmate Douglas Lovell in his appeal, withdrew from Lovell’s case in September, saying payment issues were causing stress-related medical issues, as well as a conflict of interest.
Weber County officials deemed the comments “harmful to the county’s reputation.”
Weber County Commissioner James Harvey wrote In a letter to Newton dated Oct. 26 that county officials are terminating Newton’s contract to handle all of the other appeals for indigent criminal defendants in the county, effective Jan. 31.
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com