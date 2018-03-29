CHICAGO (AP) — A former attorney for convicted murderer Drew Peterson has been sanctioned by a federal judge for engaging in “unprofessional” and “contemptuous” behavior.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall on Wednesday sanctioned Joel Brodsky for courtroom behavior that included falsely accusing an expert witness of inventing a son.

Kendall ordered a $50,000 fine and anger management training. She also referred Brodsky to a panel that could bar or suspend him from practicing in federal court.

Attorney Joe Lopez says Brodsky may appeal or ask Kendall to reduce the fine.

The ruling is an outgrowth of a lemon law case about a used SUV.

Peterson, a former Chicago-area police officer, was convicted in the 2004 drowning death of his third wife and suspected in the 2007 disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson.