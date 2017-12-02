LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — An attorney for a 19-year-old college student charged in the fatal shooting of a Texas Tech University police officer says prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against his client if he’s convicted of capital murder.

KLBK-TV in Lubbock says defense attorney Dennis Reeves indicated in a court filing Tuesday that the state will seek to execute Hollis Daniels III if he’s found guilty. Prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty. A gag order has been issued in the case.

The lawyer’s filing also indicates that Daniels may not be found competent to stand trial. A previous attorney for Daniels requested that he receive a mental health evaluation.

Daniels, from the San Antonio suburb of Seguin (sih-GEEN’), is being held on a $5 million bond.

Investigators say Officer Floyd East Jr. was shot Oct. 9 at campus police headquarters while booking Daniels on a drug possession charge.