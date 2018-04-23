LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers for the family of a black man killed by police in a busy Southern California parking lot say an autopsy found he was shot 10 times and died from choking on his own blood as officers delayed getting him medical help.

Attorney Lee Merritt said at a news conference Monday that the private autopsy found that 26-year-old Diante Yarber died of asphyxiation. Additionally, he says had Yarber gotten medical treatment, he would have had a chance at surviving his wounds.

Merritt says Yarber had wounds to his chest, back and arms in the April 5 shooting in Barstow.

Barstow police didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment. They have said that Yarber drove his car toward officers and hit police cars, prompting officers to fire.