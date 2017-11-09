WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — A New York prison inmate will spend 10 more years behind bars for the attempted murder of another inmate inside the maximum security Attica Correctional Facility.

Wyoming County prosecutors said Thursday that Dominick Coffer has pleaded guilty to stabbing another inmate in the neck with a sharpened piece of wood from a broom handle in April. Authorities say Coffer continued to stab the victim once he fell to the ground despite corrections officers’ orders to stop.

Coffer was serving a nine-year sentence on a weapons charge at the time.