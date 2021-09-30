Public attention on the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito, whose body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming, has helped a search and rescue team locate what they believe to be human remains of missing Texas man Robert “Bob” Lowery.

News coverage of 22-year-old Petito, who went missing on a cross-country road trip and whose body was found Sept. 19, renewed interest in other, unrelated missing person’s cases in the area.

Bob Lowery, 46, from Houston, has been missing since he was last seen on a hiking trail in the same forest Aug. 20. Police said he was carrying a large black Nike duffel bag with a blue sleeping bag and a gray tent.

“The widespread news coverage of the Gabby Petito search helped bring light to Lowery’s case,” the Teton County Search and Rescue said in a news release, “and resulted in at least two members of the public calling local authorities this past weekend with new information about his possible last seen point.”

The search and rescue team said that “after four hours of searching on foot, a team with a search dog located a body fitting Lowery’s description on a steep, timbered slope” at the base of Teton Pass, south of Grand Teton National Park. It added that the search party included 25 volunteers and three search dog teams who “collectively hiked more than 75 miles and covered 22,500 feet in elevation.”

The circumstances surrounding Lowery’s death are unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

In a statement to local media, his family said they were waiting for the Teton County coroner’s report and asked for privacy.

Petito’s disappearance and death sparked massive media interest — as well as pleas for equal attention to be given to other cases of missing people.

An autopsy suggested that Petito died by homicide, the FBI and Teton County coroner said. Police are still searching for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who is considered “a person of interest” in the case.