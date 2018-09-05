KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say insurgents have killed 19 people in separate assaults, including an insider attack in which a policeman shot dead eight colleagues.
The attacks came after a twin bombing Wednesday in Kabul that killed 21 people, including two local TV reporters, and wounded 89.
The bombings, in a Shiite neighborhood of the capital, bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group. The Taliban denied responsibility.
Later Wednesday, suspected Taliban insurgents overran a security outpost in the northern Badghis province and then ambushed reinforcements, killing a total of 10 soldiers, according to Jamshid Shahabi, a spokesman for the governor.
The insider attack happened in the northern Takhar province early Thursday. Abdul Khali Aseir, the provincial police spokesman, says the gunman escaped.