MOSCOW (AP) — The Ukrainian Orthodox Church says unknown attackers hurled Molotov cocktails at the landmark St. Andrew’s Church in the capital Kiev and assaulted a priest.
The attack followed a move by the Patriarch of Constantinople to pave the way for the independence of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine from the Russian branch of the church.
Ukrainian Orthodox Church spokesman Evstratiy Zorya said Thursday that unknown men threw Molotov cocktails at the church in the morning and attacked a priest with pepper spray.
The imminent creation of the new Ukrainian church has raised concerns of violence between backers and opponents of the church split.
Ukraine last week turned over St. Andrew’s Church for permanent use by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople whose leader is regarded as “first among equals” for Orthodox Christians.