A man who broke into a South Pasadena home and attacked his estranged girlfriend died after he was stabbed and beaten by the woman’s mother and sister Saturday morning, authorities said.

The man threw a large concrete paver through the front window of a home in the 500 block of Five Oaks Drive, stepped inside and began choking the woman and punching her in the face, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Barry Hall.

The woman’s mother and sister came to her aid, stabbing the man with a kitchen knife and beating him with a golf club, Hall said.

“They tried to pull him off and it didn’t work, he was too strong,” Hall said. “So they had to resort to using weapons.”

South Pasadena police officers responding to a report of domestic violence entered through the shattered window and found the man, 40, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the South Pasadena Fire Department, authorities said. His identity was not released.

The woman, 37, was taken to a hospital, treated for injuries to her face and released, officials said.

Her mother and sister were not facing charges, according to authorities.

“They were well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter,” Hall said.

