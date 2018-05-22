BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A government wildlife worker who recently landed her “dream job” researching grizzly bears in a remote Montana mountain range is recovering from a surprise bear attack that left her with a fractured skull and other serious injuries.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service field assistant Amber Kornak was attacked from behind while she was working near a stream in the Cabinet Mountains south of Libby on May 17.

Agency spokeswoman Jennifer Strickland said Tuesday that as the mauling occurred Kornak managed to reach a canister of Mace-like bear spray and spray the bear to end the attack.

Kornak then reportedly walked two miles out to her work vehicle and drove to find help. A friend, Jenna Hemer, says Kornak is recovering in Kalispell following surgery.

The attack remains under investigation by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.