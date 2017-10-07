CAIRO (AP) — An official Saudi news agency says an attack on the Al-Salam Palace in Jiddah has killed two members of the Saudi Royal Guard.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted the security spokesman for the Interior Ministry as saying that at around 3:325 a.m. on Saturday the perpetrator disembarked from a vehicle and opened fire on the western gate of the palace, killing two Guard members and wounding three others. The gunman was shot dead on the spot, according to the SPA report.

The ministry identified the attacker as Mansour bin Hassan bin Ali bin Al Fahid al-Amri, a 28-year-old Saudi national, the report said, adding that he was carrying Kalashnikov rifles and three Molotov cocktails. It said the investigation is ongoing.